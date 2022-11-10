Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes opened Saturday, November 5 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor and received a standing ovation.

The one-act, 90 minute play starring Michelle Azar runs through November 27. The play brings audiences into an intimate evening with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through a fascinating and funny glimpse into her life and its many trials, as they play out onstage.

Opening night guests included Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes; All Things Equal director Laley Lippard; All Things Equal producer Scott Stander and Associate Producer Rita McKenzie; Bay Street Board of Trustees members Joy Behar, Eric Segal (Joyce Segal), Mala Sander (Jeff Sander), David Fink (Simon Kinsella); patron and lead sponsor from the Century Arts Foundation Nicholas Wentworth; patrons Doug Petri and Bruce Sloane; Mayor of North Haven Chris Fiore; and Producers Susan Edelstein and Jayne Baron Sherman.

All Things Equal is being presented as Bay Street’s 2022 Literature Live! show with free admission offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators.

Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved arts-in-education program. Bay Street Theater is committed to supporting students with little or no access to the performing arts in schools.

To date, Bay Street has served more than 80 schools and over 35,000 students, including those with special needs, homeschoolers, and students from as far away as New Jersey and NYC in person, and numerous others with digital access during COVID-19.

Public performances will be offered Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a special discount if reserved directly through the Box Office.