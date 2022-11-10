Photo Galleries

Photos – ‘All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ Opens at Bay Street Theater

PHOTOS BY BARRY GORDIN
  • Joy Behar (co- host The View, Board Member, BST), Scott Schwartz (Artistic Director, BST)PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Tracy Mitchell (Executive Director, BST), Michelle Azar as Ruth Bader GinsburgPHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Simon Kinsella, Bay Street Board Member David Fink, and Jayne Baron Sherman PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Scott Stander, Rita McKenzie, Liza Holmes, Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Rupert Holmes, and Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Rebecca and Chris Fiore PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Judy and Brian Bedol , Bay Street Board Member Jeff Sander, and Mala Sander Photo PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Joyce and Eric Segal, Bay Street Board MemberPHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Doug Petri, Bruce Sloan, Dena and Charles FriedmanPHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Deb Zum and Jayne Baron Sherman PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Susan and David EdelsteinPHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Peter Lichtenthal, and Perry Eisman PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Nicholas Wentworth, and Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, Michelle Azar, and Rupert Holmes PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

  • All Things Equal star Michelle Azar and Director Laley Lippard PHOTO: BARRY GORDIN

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes opened Saturday, November 5 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor and received a standing ovation.

The one-act, 90 minute play starring Michelle Azar runs through November 27. The play brings audiences into an intimate evening with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through a fascinating and funny glimpse into her life and its many trials, as they play out onstage.

Opening night guests included Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes; All Things Equal director Laley Lippard; All Things Equal producer Scott Stander and Associate Producer Rita McKenzie; Bay Street Board of Trustees members Joy Behar, Eric Segal (Joyce Segal), Mala Sander (Jeff Sander), David Fink (Simon Kinsella); patron and lead sponsor from the Century Arts Foundation Nicholas Wentworth; patrons Doug Petri and Bruce Sloane; Mayor of North Haven Chris Fiore; and Producers Susan Edelstein and Jayne Baron Sherman.

All Things Equal is being presented as Bay Street’s 2022 Literature Live! show with free admission offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators.

Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved arts-in-education program. Bay Street Theater is committed to supporting students with little or no access to the performing arts in schools.

To date, Bay Street has served more than 80 schools and over 35,000 students, including those with special needs, homeschoolers, and students from as far away as New Jersey and NYC in person, and numerous others with digital access during COVID-19.

Public performances will be offered Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a special discount if reserved directly through the Box Office.

About the Author

Angela LaGreca

VP, Features and Events, Photo Editor at ‘Dan’s Papers’ [email protected]

