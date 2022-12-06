Filmmaker and His Ex Busted for $1M Sag Harbor Burglary

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Manhattan filmmaker and his ex-girlfriend were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cash, jewelry, wine, firearms, and other valuables from the Sag Harbor and Manhattan homes of the woman’s other ex-boyfriend’s wealthy new lover, Suffolk County authorities said.

A grand jury indicted on December 2 Raymond Bouderau, 49, of Manhattan, and his 57-year-old accomplice Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut on charges of burglary and grand larceny. Bouderau was also charged with conspiracy after investigators said he helped orchestrate a scheme to commit the burglary while the victim was on vacation.

“Thanks to the coordination between our partners in the New York State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, we were able to quickly solve this case,” said Sag Harbor Police Chief Austin J. McGuire.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at the victim’s Sag Harbor home on September 27, two days after authorities said the suspects broke in through a basement window, cut electricity to part of the home, turned off the circuit breakers and ransacked the residence, compromising several safes inside, police said.

Authorities later determined that the victim’s Manhattan home was also burglarized on the same day.

License plate reader data showed Bouderau’s pickup truck was in both Sag Harbor and Manhattan on the date of the burglary, prosecutors said. Jewett accessed her ex’s Apple iCloud data to gather information on the victim before the burglary, according to investigators.

Text messages between the suspects detailed their plan, authorities said.

Investigators found the victim’s stolen property when they executed a search warrant at Bouderau’s home, where 750 grams of a ketamine was also found, prosecutors said.

East Hampton Town Justice Court Judge Steven Tekulsky ordered Bouderau held without bail and set bail for Jewett at $200,000 cash, $400,00 bond or $650,000 partially secured bond.

Attorneys for the pair were not immediately available for comment.