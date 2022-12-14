The Scoop

Movie Producer’s Southampton Mansion Burns Down

Film producer Oren Aviv's Southampton mansion burned to the ground.
Southampton Fire Department

A Hollywood movie producer’s $6.49 million Southampton mansion burned to the ground on Friday, December 9 and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, officials said.

Oren Aviv's Southampton mansion before the blaze.
Oren Aviv’s Southampton mansion before the blaze.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Southampton Fire Department firefighters responded shortly after midnight to the fire at the 144 Edge of Woods Road home of Oren Aviv — producer of movies such as National Treasure — but the nine-bedroom house was a total loss.

The home was empty at the time. There were no reported injuries. The Southampton Town Fire Marshal’s office is continuing the investigation.

