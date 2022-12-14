Movie Producer’s Southampton Mansion Burns Down

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Hollywood movie producer’s $6.49 million Southampton mansion burned to the ground on Friday, December 9 and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, officials said.

Southampton Fire Department firefighters responded shortly after midnight to the fire at the 144 Edge of Woods Road home of Oren Aviv — producer of movies such as National Treasure — but the nine-bedroom house was a total loss.

The home was empty at the time. There were no reported injuries. The Southampton Town Fire Marshal’s office is continuing the investigation.