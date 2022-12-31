Film & TV

10 Best Movies of 2022 – Guess Which Film Is at the Top

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick" - among the 10 Best Movies of 2022
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, EPKTV

What a wild year. We watched most of the 10 Best Movies of 2022 at home. Maverick brought us back into the theaters. And that’s a reason alone to put it in any Top 10, but it was also a great movie. Adam Sandler surprised me, too. So did Nic Cage.

Here are my 10 best movies of 2022, and it doesn’t matter where you saw them. Great stories are great stories. And this year there were a lot to choose from.

I’m not counting them down this year. They are all good. (OK, if I had to pick, Till is #1. But these are in no particular order.)

By the way, if you can see only one “Pinocchio” this year, don’t.

Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Mobley in "Till," directed by Chinonye Chukwu - among the 10 Best Movies of 2022
Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Mobley in “Till,” directed by Chinonye ChukwuLynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures, © 2022 ORION RELEASING LLC. All Rights Reserved, EPKTV

10 BEST MOVIES OF 2022

Top Gun: Maverick had us all flying. And they actually did it. Without hurling. At least on camera.

Emily The Criminal – Aubrey Plaza is a great actress. You saw that in White Lotus, but this was her best performance of the year.

Ralph Fiennes in "The Menu" - among the 10 Best Movies of 2022
Ralph Fiennes in “The Menu”Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

The Menu was a vastly superior knock on the 1% that Triangle of Sadness tried to do. Ralph Fiennes cooks up a great recipe for dark comedy.

Till – By far the best film of the year, because it didn’t rely on white guilt cliches to make the point. You can actually see the beginnings of the Civil Rights movement born on the shoulders of Danielle Deadwyler.

The Northman had Nicole Kidman as Worst Mom of the Year. Great action. Best movie you never heard of.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin - among the 10 Best Movies of 2022
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of InisherinJonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. EPKTV

The Banshees of InisherinBest Friends for Life gets the ultimate challenge.

The Good Nurse – A master class in acting with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Cha Cha Real Smooth convinced me Dakota Johnson can act. This will completely surprise you from beginning to end.

Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has Nicolas Cage in on his own joke in a way almost no other actor has or will ever do.

Hustle is proof positive Adam Sandler isn’t just funny. Uncut Gems and Punch Drunk Love where not anomalies.

(L to R) Sophie Kauer as Olga Metkina and Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release - among the 10 Best Movies of 2022
(L to R) Sophie Kauer as Olga Metkina and Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s TÁR, a Focus Features releaseCourtesy of Focus Features

HONORABLE MENTIONS

RRR (Trust me, crazy cool)

Tár

Elvis

Bill McCuddy
Bill McCuddy, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Our favorite man about the Hamptons, Bill McCuddy will go just about anywhere we send him. He is an entertainment reporter and movie critic for PBS. He also co-hosts a WLIW and LTV show “AirHamptons with Bridget and Bill.”

