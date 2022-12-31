10 Best Movies of 2022 – Guess Which Film Is at the Top

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What a wild year. We watched most of the 10 Best Movies of 2022 at home. Maverick brought us back into the theaters. And that’s a reason alone to put it in any Top 10, but it was also a great movie. Adam Sandler surprised me, too. So did Nic Cage.

Here are my 10 best movies of 2022, and it doesn’t matter where you saw them. Great stories are great stories. And this year there were a lot to choose from.

I’m not counting them down this year. They are all good. (OK, if I had to pick, Till is #1. But these are in no particular order.)

By the way, if you can see only one “Pinocchio” this year, don’t.

10 BEST MOVIES OF 2022

Top Gun: Maverick had us all flying. And they actually did it. Without hurling. At least on camera.

Emily The Criminal – Aubrey Plaza is a great actress. You saw that in White Lotus, but this was her best performance of the year.

The Menu was a vastly superior knock on the 1% that Triangle of Sadness tried to do. Ralph Fiennes cooks up a great recipe for dark comedy.

Till – By far the best film of the year, because it didn’t rely on white guilt cliches to make the point. You can actually see the beginnings of the Civil Rights movement born on the shoulders of Danielle Deadwyler.

The Northman had Nicole Kidman as Worst Mom of the Year. Great action. Best movie you never heard of.

The Banshees of Inisherin – Best Friends for Life gets the ultimate challenge.

The Good Nurse – A master class in acting with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Cha Cha Real Smooth convinced me Dakota Johnson can act. This will completely surprise you from beginning to end.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has Nicolas Cage in on his own joke in a way almost no other actor has or will ever do.

Hustle is proof positive Adam Sandler isn’t just funny. Uncut Gems and Punch Drunk Love where not anomalies.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

RRR (Trust me, crazy cool)

Tár

Elvis

Our favorite man about the Hamptons, Bill McCuddy will go just about anywhere we send him. He is an entertainment reporter and movie critic for PBS. He also co-hosts a WLIW and LTV show “AirHamptons with Bridget and Bill.”