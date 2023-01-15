Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Anthony Carter is a seasoned law enforcement veteran with nearly three decades of experience ensuring public safety. Appointed deputy commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department in 2021 after 28 years with the NYPD, Carter will soon assume a new role as the chief of police for the Southampton Village Police Department.

Carter began his career in law enforcement in February 1994 after graduating from the police academy. He was a dedicated member of law enforcement, rising up the ranks of the NYPD. He would serve in various roles in the department, overseeing strategy, logistics and operations throughout his tenure.

In January 2021, Carter became the deputy police commissioner of administration and operations for the SCPD. He has created several new crime-fighting strategies, increased operational effectiveness and worked tirelessly to foster trust and partnerships with the communities throughout Suffolk.

Carter holds a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School in California. He also holds a criminal justice degree from the City University of New York.

Carter is no stranger to Long Island’s East End. He grew up in Manorville for most of his youth and frequently visited the South Fork. From this personal experience, he has an understanding of the tasks that lie ahead, but it’s clear that his main priority is learning more about the communities that he will soon serve.

“This is a great opportunity to lead a premier police department in Southampton Village, while also getting to know a lot of the residents, business owners and the people who call Southampton Village home,” he says. “I’ve spent the last several months researching. I’ve watched the recordings of every board meeting from the last three years and that has helped me get a good understanding from the residents of what the biggest issues are. Many of these residents I haven’t met yet. I’ve dedicated a tremendous amount of time and research to understanding this community, that I will be proud to serve.”

Unlike the NYPD and the SCPD, two of the largest urban and suburban police departments in the country, the Southampton Village Police Department has approximately 30 sworn officers. This is an asset, Carter says, when asked how this might impact him in the role of chief.

“I see it as advantageous to get to intimately know all of the members of the department, all of the civilian and sworn members,” he says. “This will create a great foundation for a hands-on approach to community policing, that I may not have had with the NYPD or the Suffolk County Police Department.

“I have walked the streets of Southampton Village to get a new understanding,” he continues. “I’ve been in the community, met with clergy and talked to business owners. I’ve got an understanding of the traffic issues that have been problematic for many years. … Come day one, I want to take a good, hard look at the quality-of-life issues. I want to address these with my other law enforcement partners through utilizing county and state resources to look at the traffic conditions and the other issues that the village faces.”

Having three decades of experience in law enforcement, too, has its advantages. The experience in New York City and Suffolk will prove valuable to Carter, come March 2023, when he assumes the role of chief.

“In my 28 years with the NYPD, I served both in operational and administrative roles,” he recalls. “I worked on developing policies and implementing strategies both large and small. I have led and run commands, policy, strategy and operational efficiency, which are things that I have been able to focus on.

“I did three years in the transportation bureau, which specialized in traffic control in New York City,” he adds. “This could be very beneficial for me, given the understanding of traffic and the work with external partners that I’ve done before in my career.”

His work has touched on everything from routine traffic matters to presidential visits.

Carter says innovative solutions must be implemented to address the issues facing Southampton Village.

“I intend to develop new strategies, outside-the-box thinking, all aimed at mitigating some of the issues and preserving public safety,” he says. “My primary objective will always be working with the community, keeping all of our residents safe and providing for police officers to have the tools, resources, technology and support they need to effectively perform their duties.

“My immediate goal will be to understand the challenges that are faced, be it in the busy summer months as well as in the off-season months, to develop a thorough understanding of Southampton,” he continues. “I am looking forward to getting to work to start solving some of the problems.”

And when asked about his excitement for the task ahead, Carter says succinctly: “Even after 28 years in public service, it is still exciting and a passion of mine.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.