Podcast: Dan Talks with Siamak Samii, Southampton Architect

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Siamak Samii

Episode 113: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Siamak Samii, a Southampton-based architect whose high-profile projects include the Southampton African American Museum and the Teepee Retreat. Established in 1988, his architecture and urban design firm Siamak Samii Architect PC specializes in residential, cultural and academic institutional planning projects.

