Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Siamak Samii, Southampton Architect

By Posted on
Southampton architect Siamak Samii
Southampton architect Siamak Samii
Jared Siskin/PMC, Patrickmcmullan.com

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Siamak Samii

Episode 113: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Siamak Samii, a Southampton-based architect whose high-profile projects include the Southampton African American Museum and the Teepee Retreat. Established in 1988, his architecture and urban design firm Siamak Samii Architect PC  specializes in residential, cultural and academic institutional planning projects.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Siamak Samii, Southampton architect – Episode 113

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites