Allen McButterpants, the newest addition to Long Island’s celebratory Groundhog Day weather-forecasting rodent team, made his first prediction Thursday at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays.

McButterpants did not see his shadow, meaning that spring-like weather will arrive earlier than the vernal equinox on March 20, according to folklore.

‘“The official proclamation is that Allen McButterpants does not see his shadow,” his handler, Tammy Flanell, the center’s education caretaker, told cheering revelers after the groundhog sniffed the grass, rolled on his back and stretched out before the adoring crowd.

McButterpants’ prognostication bucked that of Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s groundhog in chief, who saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of wintry weather. Of the region’s up-island woodchucks, Holtsville Hal also saw his shadow, but Malverne Mel did not — and neither did Staten Island Chuck.

McButterpants is one of two oversized rodents weighing in on the weather this Groundhog Day. The other, the groundhog formerly known as Quogue Quigley and now going by Sam Champion — same as the weatherman — will make his prediction Thursday afternoon at the Quogue Library.

Like many local meteorologist groundhogs, McButterpants has a tragic backstory. He came to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center after he was found on December 14, 2020 in Westhampton suffering traumatic injuries, possibly from being struck by a vehicle, his rescuers said. He is believed to be about three or four years old.

“While in treatment he made significant progress but was deemed non-releasable,” said Delma Schoeppler of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center. “He quickly became a staff favorite for his unusual calm demeanor … Since living in captivity, he no longer hibernates and therefore cannot tolerate the cold, so he stays inside on cold winter days and nights.”

McButterpants enjoys finger painting — could he be our first wild animal to be featured as a Dan’s Papers cover artist? — digging, and munching on dandelions, kale, broccoli, carrots and fresh string beans, which are his favorite, Schoeppler said.

His love for digging is unsurprising, as woodchucks — also known as whistle pigs for the weird bird-like chirping sound they make — are one of 14 species of marmot, or ground squirrel, which can remove an estimated 700 pounds of dirt when digging the typically five-foot-deep burrows they call home.

Groundhogs — one of the few wild animals that fatten themselves up in warm weather and hibernate for three months of winter — are the largest members of the squirrel family.

Happy Groundhog Day!