Meet Bruce Mosler, NY Real Estate Titan

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bruce Mosler is a New York real estate industry titan. One of the most recognizable names in New York’s high-profile business community, Mosler served as the president and CEO of powerful Cushman & Wakefield from 2005 through 2010.

Holding the position of chairman of global brokerage, an equally prominent and important role at the real estate services firm, Mosler remains among the most prominent voices in New York.

Mosler is a New Yorker, through and through. Born and raised in Manhattan, his father John Mosler helped build the recognizable brand of the Mosler Safe Company. It comes as no surprise that someone with such a personal appreciation for New York City, which is widely regarded as the real estate capital of the world, would transition into the leadership role of the world’s largest real estate services firm.

From 2005 through 2010, while Mosler served as president and CEO, the company managed to grow its revenue to over $2.3 billion. His leadership and foresight have long been revered as “cutting edge” and “formative” for Cushman & Wakefield and the industry at large.

In speaking with Mosler, beyond any accolade or recognition, it is clear that his greatest professional accomplishments have been growing Cushman & Wakefield into a global real estate service business, which is tried and tested, navigating its clients and the industry through tumultuous times.

Throughout his prolific career, Mosler has displayed a profound commitment to charity and community endeavors throughout the nation. As the chairman of global brokerage and the chairman of the Cushman & Wakefield Americas Advisory Council, he has been a champion for the American veteran.

He founded Cushman & Wakefield’s Military and Veterans Program with Rick Cenkus. This year, the company is ranked among the Top 10 Military Friendly Employers, their fifth time receiving the annotation.

In addition to his official capacities at Cushman & Wakefield, Mosler has volunteered his time to lead various nonprofit boards, including as the co-chairman of the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum. This floating testament to American military prowess today is also recognized for its leadership in STEM education programs.

He and his co-chair Ken Fisher work with Intrepid Museum President Susan Marenoff-Zausner and a committed board to ensure the museum is steadfast in educating the public about the intersection of history and innovation.

The Intrepid welcomes over a million visitors aboard each year, educates more than 55,000 youth annually and provides free programming for thousands.

Mosler’s additional community endeavors include sitting on the Board of Governors of the Real Estate Board of New York, the Police Athletic League, the Institute for the Study of War and the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

His passion for these causes is rooted in an appreciation and gratitude for those who served in the United States Armed Forces, coupled with his commitment to the community. Throughout his career, he has always operated with the belief in giving back, and that thriving community ties are essential to a thriving business.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.