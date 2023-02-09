Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Café Boulud’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Photos

By Chris Joriann Posted on

  • Daniel Boulud with Rachel Castle, Katherine Boulud, Kristin McCarthy, Lauren Billings, Carrie Basil, Ginny BeckerChris Joriann Photography

  • Todd Meadow, Richard and Courtney Schlesinger, Lizzi BickfordChris Joriann Photography

  • Gary LiebenthalChris Joriann Photography

  • A chef at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • A performer at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • The Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Holidae Hayes, Campion and Tatiana PlattChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Yana SchlesingerChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Todd and Brandie HerbstChris Joriann Photography

  • The Café Boulud Palm Beach teamChris Joriann Photography

  • Sandra and Jason LakowChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Peter Farmer and Marshall MayChris Joriann Photography

  • Kristin and Diego UrrutiaChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Katherine Boulud, Susan MagrinoChris Joriann Photography

  • Tasty goodies at the Café Boulud Palm Beach anniversary partyChris Joriann Photography

  • Heather Buchanan with dancersChris Joriann Photography

  • Daniel BouludChris Joriann Photography

  • Daniel BouludChris Joriann Photography

  • Campion and Tatiana PlattChris Joriann Photography

  • Bobby SchlesingerChris Joriann Photography

  • Ashley Glass and Michelle BaconChris Joriann Photography

  • Nathan Frank, Krystian von SpeidelChris Joriann Photography

  • Michael Kovner and Jean Doyen de Montaillou with dancersChris Joriann Photography

  • Lauren Billings, Carrie Basil, Kristin McCarthy, Ginny Becker, Rachel CastleChris Joriann Photography

  • George Ledes and Christine SchottChris Joriann Photography

  • David Sabin, Katherine Boulud, Susan Magrino, Piper QuinnChris Joriann Photography

  • Daniel Boulud, Richard Schlesinger, Katherine Boulud, Bobby SchlesingerChris Joriann Photography

  • Daniel Boulud, Michael Kovner, Jean Doyen de MontaillouChris Joriann Photography

  • Courtney Schlesinger, Todd Meadow, Lizzi Bickford MeadowChris Joriann Photography

  • Amanda Doering and Ashley KozichChris Joriann Photography

  • Head Sommelier Imre PappChris Joriann Photography

  • Adam Schlesinger, Ali Goler, Chef Daniel Boulud, Hotel owner Richard Schlesinger, Yana Schlesinger, Courtney Schlesinger, Bobby SchlesingerChris Joriann Photography

  • Fire dancerChris Joriann Photography

  • Brazilian dancerChris Joriann Photography

  • Fire performerChris Joriann Photography

Partygoers spent the night toasting to Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud for Café Boulud Palm Beach’s 20th anniversary at the Brazilian Court hotel. Delicious drinks were provided by head sommelier Imre Papp, as well as delectable bites made by former Café Boulud Executive Chefs Zach Bell and Rick Mace and current Executive Chef Dieter Samijn. With such mouthwatering food at the fingertips of the celebrants and Brazilian dancers, drum lines and fire performers, it was impossible not to be awestruck throughout the entire affair.

About Café Boulud Palm Beach

The French-American menu of Café Boulud Palm Beach was dreamed up by Chef Daniel Boulud and Executive Chef Dieter Samijn to mirror the menu at the restaurant’s New York location while infusing the flavors of Southern Florida. The Café Boulud website goes on to explain: “With a spotlight on the incredible seafood and produce of the region, the menu showcases classic French dishes synonymous with Boulud himself, modernized to suit the cosmopolitan palate of Palm beach …”

Learn more about Café Boulud at cafeboulud.com.

