Mark Consuelos, of Southampton, to Join Wife on Morning Talk Show

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Following Ryan Seacrest’s announcement that he is returning to Los Angeles when the Hollywood portion of American Idol begins, and will no longer be cohosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, ABC announced that Southampton resident Mark Consuelos would be replacing Seacrest and joining his wife, Kelly Ripa on the show.

According to OK! Magazine, ABC had been considering Consuelos ever since it was discovered that Seacrest was planning to depart from the morning chat fest. The bosses were reportedly eager to put Ripa’s husband in Seacrest’s seat because the ratings are very high whenever the Riverdale actor appears on the show.

After Seacrest announced on-air Feb. 16 that he was leaving, Ripa responded with, “The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan’s] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos.”