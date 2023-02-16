Photos: The Box Gallery’s Myth America(NA) Exhibition

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Box Gallery recently held their Myth America(NA) Deconstructing Americana Culture exhibition recently, where they displayed the artworks of over 20 artists and their cultural interpretations. With each piece of art even more breathtaking than the last, The Box Gallery has only furthered their reputation as one of the best galleries in Palm Beach, invoking conversation of the deconstruction of American culture.

About The Box Gallery

Opened on June 3, 2016, The Box Gallery features 4,000 square feet of multimedia exhibition space, providing the community with art shows curated by artist Rolando Chang Barrero, installations, projections, performance art, sculpture, dance, live music and new art forms. It’s located in the heart of the West Palm Beach Cultural Corridor.

To learn more about The Box Gallery, visit theboxgallery.info.