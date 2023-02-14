Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s that time of year again, time to celebrate the holiday of love. Flowers and candy may be the traditional go-tos for Valentine’s Day, but wine will always add the romance, even after the big day.

In fact, sparkling wine might be even better.

The only question is, which sparkling wine to celebrate with? The answer might depend on both your budget and your preference.

Champagne comes with the highest price tag, the most delicate bubbles and a range of flavors.

Most Champagne prices on the shelf of your local wine store are going to be north of $50. But there are wonderful sparkling wine options that allow you to indulge in maybe two bottles and have change left over.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé DOC

An excellent choice for celebration is Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé DOC. This is a delicious, flavorful sparkler that comes in the perfect pink shade for Valentine’s Day, even a belated one, if you’re reading this after Tuesday.

While the grapes used in traditional Champagne are primarily chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, the grapes in this rosé prosecco are glera and pinot noir.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé DOC drinks super well on its own, but also pairs effortlessly with pasta, pizza, appetizers and party foods like chips.

The nose on this prosecco is floral and berry. Ripe berries are on the front of the palate of this brut, or dry sparkler, with a very fresh finish.

Whether you’re enjoying your partner, your friends or just treating your single self, at only $21, Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé DOC is the perfect Valentine’s Day choice.