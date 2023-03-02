Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee Dies By Suicide at 78

The financial, philanthropic and society worlds are in shock over the suicide of billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, 78, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 23, in his Manhattan office.

The New York Post was told by a source that Lee “was regarded as having one of the most admired houses in the Hamptons. Bill and Hillary Clinton were frequent guests, they would regularly stay there.” Lee, who Forbes says was worth $2 billion at the time of his death, also played golf frequently at the Maidstone Club.

Lee family friend and spokesman Michael Sitrick said in a statement that the family was extremely saddened by Tom’s death.

“While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own.”

In 1992, the Harvard University graduate bought Snapple and sold it two years later for $1.7 billion, 32 times the price, according to the New York Post.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Tennenbaum, whom he was married to for 27 years, his children Jesse, Zach, Nathan, Robbie and Rosalie, along with two grandchildren.