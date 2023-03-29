Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tickets on Sale March 31 for Billy Joel’s 140th Show at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel is heading back to Madison Square Garden for his 94th consecutive residency at the iconic arena, reports Newsday.

Billed as the beginning of the “Countdown to 100,” tickets for the Sept. 10 concert will go on sale on March 31 at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.

This will be the Sag Harbor Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member’s 140th lifetime show at MSG. According to his website, Joel’s March 26, April 22 and June 2 residency concerts are sold out. However, there are still tickets available for May 5, July 24 and Aug. 29. Joel also continues to tour nationally with Stevie Nicks throughout the summer and into the fall.