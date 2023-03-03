South o’ the Highway

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley to Interview Supermodel Paulina Porizkova About New Book at Long Island Lit Fest

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley to Interview Friend and Supermodel About Book at Long Island Lit Fest

Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley will interview her longtime friend/fellow supermodel Paulina Porizkova about the latter’s new book: “No Filter” The Good, The Bad and the Beautiful, at the Long Island Lit Fest on March 5 at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

Published by Maria Shriver’s imprint The Open Field, No Filter consists of essays that Porizkova wrote about her life experiences beginning with her childhood in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War to the despair she went through following the death of her husband, Ric Ocasek, of the band The Cars, in 2019.

 

 

