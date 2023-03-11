Dan’s Best of the Best Montauk Businesses

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Our Dan’s Best of the Best 2023 contest winners were recently announced, which means it’s time to begin shining the spotlight on some of these award-winning businesses. Let’s kick things off at The End, where five tried-and-true Montauk businesses rallied their well-served customers to vote them to victory.

Montauk Brewing Company

First off, we have Montauk Brewing Company, a popular beer label, local hangout spot and certified Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Brewery. Its refreshing canned brews include the Wace Chaser India Pale Ale, Driftwood Ale, Summer Ale, Watermelon Session Ale, Pumpkin Ale and a Pilsner. Once you stop by the brewery, have a couple cans or pints and become a fan, they’ve got plenty of stylin’ merch available, including classics like hats, tees and hoodies to unique options like a dog leash, swim trunks and a limited-edition toucan polo. . 62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

John’s Drive-In

When it comes to timeless local haunts, it’s tough to beat John’s Drive-In, which has been serving burgers, homemade ice cream and other goodies since 1967. This year, they snagged the award for Dan’s Best of the Best Burgers on the South Fork for their cheeseburgers, turkey burgers, black bean burgers and their signature Big John Burger with special sauce. Beyond the burgs, they’ve got the Chickenwich and Fishwich, hotdogs, clam rolls, wraps, fried shrimp, thick shakes, soda floats and ice cream cones, as well as the obligatory merch, which includes fun surprises like baby bibs and charms. 677 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

The Sea Wife IV

When finding a quality fishing charter, you’ll want to go with a captain who’s married to the job, a real man of the sea, and as you can tell by the name of his vessel, Captain Tom Cusimano of the Sea Wife IV is the right guy for the job. He’s been fishing Montauk for more than 30 years and captaining charters for most of that time, so he’s got an abundance of experience for either an offshore or inshore fishing. As for his Sea Wife, the state-of-the-art 51-foot boat is possibly the largest in the area, with enough capacity for 20 passengers. This is Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Fishing Charter for a reason. 458 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-680-1025, seawife.com

Mon Tiki

The hamlet of Montauk also won Dan’s Best of the Best Sailing Charter thanks to the impressive Mon Tiki catamarans. Drawing inspiration from traditional Polynesian designs, these sailing vessels are locally constructed, low-emission, U.S. Coast Guard-certified and hold up to 100 passengers (including children and a well-behaved dog). 59 Star Island Road, Montauk. 631-668-2826, sailingmontauk.com

Montauk Plumbing & Heating

When your Montauk home, trailer or rental needs a plumber, Dan’s Papers readers recommend Montauk Plumbing & Heating. The Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Plumber provides full-service plumbing and heating solutions that are both innovative and bespoke to each client’s needs. In addition to residential plumbing repairs, Montauk Plumbing takes on commercial projects, new builds, and the installation of water main, reduced pressure zone assemblies, heating, boiler and gas systems, as well as fire sprinklers 213 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-8499, montaukplumbing.net

