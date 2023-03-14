Inaugural Dan’s Palm Beach Power List Honors The Most Influential People in Palm Beach 

The room was filled with joy and power as those named to the Inaugural 2023 Dan’s Palm Beach Power List were celebrated.
The individuals selected to the Power List make Palm Beach the thriving and vibrant place it is to live, work and play. The event took place on Monday, March 6 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
“What a tremendous event,” said Staypineapple President and CEO Michelle Barnet, who was among the honorees. “I felt so privileged to be included.”
The ultimate networking event celebrated extraordinary men and women from a broad spectrum of the business and nonprofit world who were recognized for their commitment, impact and influence on the Palm Beach community.
The event was hosted by Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach, Dan’s Papers and Behind the Hedges. The evening included a raffle and 100% of the proceeds went to the nonprofit 2-1-1 HelpLine, which provides immediate service for those in need within Palm Beach, Martin, St Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.
The celebration was a night to remember for all the honorees and supporters.
The honorees represent what makes Palm Beach so special and Schneps Media is proud to bring together these individuals, support one another, do business and build community.
The event would not be possible without the support of the corporate partners who included ConnectOne Bank, TD Bank, DTR Modern Galleries, Grassi Advisors & Accountants, Staypineapple hotels, JARC Florida, Love From Palm Beach, SKIN Interior Design and 2-1-1 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast.
The 2023 Dan’s Palm Beach Power List Honorees were:
Iris Apfel, Fashion Icon
Michelle Barnet, President & CEO, StayPineapple Hotels
Jack Buell, ConnectOne Bank Managing Director of Florida
Carol Calicchio, President, Carol Calicchio Art
Douglas C. Evans, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce President & CEO
Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Arquitectonica Founding Principal
Louis Grassi, CEO & Managing Partner, Grassi Advisors & Accountants
Michelle Jolas, SKIN Interior Design Founder & President
Gary Lieberthal, Hollywood Television Executive
David McClymont, Palm Beach Symphony Chief Executive Officer
Woody Michleb, President, Woody Michleb Beauty Salon
Danielle Moore, Town of Palm Beach Mayor
Danielle Rollins, President, Danielle Rollins Interiors
Donna Schneier, President, Donna Schneier Fine Arts
Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist, TV Host, Activist and Author
Clayton Tadler, SVP, Florida; Regional VP, Palm Beach of TD Bank
Ava Van de Water, Executive Managing Director, Palm Beach, Brown Harris Stevens
Ted Vassilev, President, DTR Modern Galleries
Camilla Webster, CEO, Love From Palm Beach
Howard I. Weiss, Founding Partner, Weiss, Handler & Cornwell, P.A.
Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer, JARC Florida
For more information on these honorees visit PalmBeachPowerList.com and to learn more about Schneps Media’s future events visit SchnepsEvents.com or contact Director of Events Demetra Mattone at [email protected]