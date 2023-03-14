Inaugural Dan’s Palm Beach Power List Honors The Most Influential People in Palm Beach 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The room was filled with joy and power as those named to the Inaugural 2023 Dan’s Palm Beach Power List were celebrated.

The individuals selected to the Power List make Palm Beach the thriving and vibrant place it is to live, work and play. The event took place on Monday, March 6 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

“What a tremendous event,” said Staypineapple President and CEO Michelle Barnet, who was among the honorees. “I felt so privileged to be included.”

The ultimate networking event celebrated extraordinary men and women from a broad spectrum of the business and nonprofit world who were recognized for their commitment, impact and influence on the Palm Beach community.

The event was hosted by Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach, Dan’s Papers and Behind the Hedges. The evening included a raffle and 100% of the proceeds went to the nonprofit 2-1-1 HelpLine, which provides immediate service for those in need within Palm Beach, Martin, St Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.

The celebration was a night to remember for all the honorees and supporters.

The honorees represent what makes Palm Beach so special and Schneps Media is proud to bring together these individuals, support one another, do business and build community.

The event would not be possible without the support of the corporate partners who included ConnectOne Bank, TD Bank, DTR Modern Galleries, Grassi Advisors & Accountants, Staypineapple hotels, JARC Florida, Love From Palm Beach, SKIN Interior Design and 2-1-1 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast.

The 2023 Dan’s Palm Beach Power List Honorees were:

Iris Apfel, Fashion Icon

Michelle Barnet, President & CEO, StayPineapple Hotels

Jack Buell, ConnectOne Bank Managing Director of Florida

Carol Calicchio, President, Carol Calicchio Art

Douglas C. Evans, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Arquitectonica Founding Principal

Louis Grassi, CEO & Managing Partner, Grassi Advisors & Accountants

Michelle Jolas, SKIN Interior Design Founder & President

Gary Lieberthal, Hollywood Television Executive

David McClymont, Palm Beach Symphony Chief Executive Officer

Woody Michleb, President, Woody Michleb Beauty Salon

Danielle Moore, Town of Palm Beach Mayor

Danielle Rollins, President, Danielle Rollins Interiors

Donna Schneier, President, Donna Schneier Fine Arts

Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist, TV Host, Activist and Author

Clayton Tadler, SVP, Florida; Regional VP, Palm Beach of TD Bank

Ava Van de Water, Executive Managing Director, Palm Beach, Brown Harris Stevens

Ted Vassilev, President, DTR Modern Galleries

Camilla Webster, CEO, Love From Palm Beach

Howard I. Weiss, Founding Partner, Weiss, Handler & Cornwell, P.A.

Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer, JARC Florida

For more information on these honorees visit PalmBeachPowerList.com and to learn more about Schneps Media’s future events visit SchnepsEvents.com or contact Director of Events Demetra Mattone at [email protected]