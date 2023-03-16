Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There will be more crime and mystery events than you can shake a nightstick at and more authors and panelists than can fit in a paddy wagon when the inaugural Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival debuts April 13-16.

Here’s the wrap sheet for events on the docket for the event series, with venue details to be confirmed in April. The tentative schedule lineup may change, but all will be in the Village of East Hampton. For tickets and more information, visit hamptonswhodunit.com.

Hamptons Whodunit Kickoff Cocktail

Party 6–8 p.m. Thursday, April 16

Join Professor Plum for wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Mingle at an exclusive event attended by our guests of honor, panelists, moderators, and an extraordinary gathering of renowned authors, filmmakers and true crime experts.

Maidstone Club, 50 Old Beach Ln, East Hampton.

Deep in the Dark: Taking Crime Fiction to Its Scariest Places

10–10:50 a.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with Riley Sager, Liz Nugent, Wanda M. Morris and Stacy Willingham moderated by Abby Endler.

Murder in the Hamptons

11–11:50 a.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with Helen A. Harrison, Eve Karlin and Randye Lordon moderated by Carrie Doyle.

Dark Secrets, Twisted Families

12:15–1 p.m. Friday, April 14

Guest of honor Lisa Jewell in conversation with Abby Endler followed by a free book signing with Jewell from 1–1:50 p.m. at the East Hampton Library sponsored by Simon & Schuster with refreshments and free galleys available.

Panelist Book Signing

1–1:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

Authors include Riley Sager, Liz Nugent, Wanda M. Morris, Stacy Willingham, Helen A. Harrison, Eve Karlin and Randye Lordon.

BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton

Crime Fiction Through a Latinx Lens

1:30–2:20 p.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with Alex Segura and Richie Narvaez will take questions in English and Spanish for this free event.

East Hampton Library 159 Main Street, East Hampton

Setting Matters: Where the Bodies Are Buried

2–2:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with authors Debbie Babitt, Wanda M. Morris and Christin Brecher moderated by Tessa Wegert.

From Editor to Edited: A Trio of Editors-Turned-Authors Discuss Life on the Other Side of the Desk

3–3:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with A. J. Finn, Greer Hendricks and Nita Prose moderated by Carol Fitzgerald.

Sisters in Crime: Books That Explore the Bonds Between Women

4–4:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

A panel discussion with Megan Abbott, Kellye Garrett and Alison Gaylin moderated by Alafair Burke.

Guest of Honor: Anthony Horowitz

5–5:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

The author will appear in conversation with A. J. Finn followed by a free book signing with both authors from 6–6:50 p.m. at the East Hampton Library.

My Sister Is No Killer: A True Story of Justice

6–6:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

Betty Frizzell in conversation with Dave Wedge.

Panelist Book Signing

6–6:50 p.m. Friday, April 14

Authors include Alex Segura, Richie Narvaez, Debbie Babitt, Christin Brecher, Greer Hendricks, Nita Prose, Megan Abbott, Kellye Garrett, Alison Gaylin and Betty Frizzell.

BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton

The Goody Garlick Tour

5–5:45 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15

Before Salem, there was the not-so-wicked witch of the Hamptons. East Hampton Town Crier Hugh King tells the story in the graveyard where it all took place.

Free Escape Rooms

6–9 p.m. Friday, April 14

In the Stranger Things Escape Room, somehow, you cross through a portal to the Upside Down. You need to get out before the Demogorgons, Mind Flayer and Vecna find you and destroy you. In the Plum Island Escape Room, you find yourself trapped in the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. The power grid is failing. Will the electronic locks on the radioactive animal cages malfunction?

East Hampton Library 159 Main Street, East Hampton

Murder Mystery: Who Killed the Mayor?

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Forensics World presents a realistic simulated crime scene challenge containing real physical evidence, an elaborate and entertaining murder-mystery scenario riddled with clues, and a cast of suspicious characters who bring the murder-mystery to life.

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Crafting Complex Characters

10–10:50 a.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Liz Nugent, Lisa Jewell, Nita Prose, Alison Gaylin and Clare Mackintosh moderated by Abby Endler

Neo-Noir: Updating a Classic Genre for Today

11–11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Megan Abbott, Alex Segura, Kellye Garrett and Richie Narvaez moderated by Carol Fitzgerald.

Raymond Kelly and David Berg

12:15–1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

The former NYPD commissioner and attorney who fights for the wrongfully convicted will appear in conversation with Steve Kroft followed by a free book signing from 1–1:50 p.m. at the East Hampton Library.

Panelist Book Signing

1–1:50 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Authors include Clare Mackintosh, Kellye Garrett, Tony DeStefano, Daniel Simone, Jeffrey Sussman, Riley Sager, Danielle Valentine, John Searles and Jill Green.

BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton

Organized Crime: From Goodfellas to Gotti

1:30–2:20 p.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Tony DeStefano, Daniel Simone, Jeffrey Sussman moderated by Casey Sherman.

From Slashers to Comics to Hitchcock & Beyond: Inspiration Behind the Book

2–2:50 p.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Riley Sager, Alex Segura, Danielle Valentine and John Searles moderated by Abby Endler

From Page to Screen: Adapting Books to Film & TV

3–3:50 p.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Anthony Horowitz, Jill Green and Michael Connelly moderated by Carol Fitzgerald.

Hamptons Crime Scenes Bus Tour

3–5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen, a former village police chief, will lead the tour. Details to come.

Plot Twists vs. Murder Mysteries: Telling Gripping Crime Stories

4–4:50 p.m. Saturday, April 15

A panel discussion with Clare Mackintosh, John Searles, Stacy Willingham and Greer Hendricks moderated by Abby Endler.

Young Adult Panel

5–5:50 p.m. Saturday, April 15

A free panel discussion with Danielle Valentine, Anthony Horowitz and Alex Segura moderated by Kyle Fichtner.

Guest of Honor: Michael Connelly

6–6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15

The author will appear in conversation with Alafair Burke followed by a free book signing with both authors at the East Hampton Library.

Nobody Would Talk: Crimes Where Witnesses Remained Silent

10–10:50 a.m. Sunday, April 16

A panel discussion with Betty Frizell, Jax Miller and Maiken Baird moderated by Jennet Conant.

A 1% Hamptons Scandal: Ted Ammon’s Murder

11 a.m.–12 p.m. Sunday, April 16

A panel discussion with Janet Albertson and Edward D. Burke Jr. moderated by Steven Gaines.

Tales of Suspense With True Crime Master

12–1 p.m. Sunday, April 16

A panel with Casey Sherman and special guest Dave Wedge followed by a free book signing with both authors from 1–1:50 p.m. at the East Hampton Library.

Panelist Book Signing

1–2 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Authors include Jax Miller, Maiken Baird, Joe Giacalone, Josh Zeman and Spencer Schneider.

BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton

The Elusive Long Island Serial Killer: Gilgo

2–3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

A panel discussion with Joe Giacalone and Josh Zeman moderated by David Berg.

My Unbelievable True Story of Being in a Cult

3-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16

A conversation with Spencer Schneider.