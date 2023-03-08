South o’ the Highway

Ina Garten Takes Exciting Risks in the Kitchen

Go-To Dinners author Ina Garten on "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" Season 1
Ina Garten on “Be My Guest with Ina Garten”
On Feb. 21, Ina Garten posted photos of her renovated East Hampton kitchen on Instagram.

The Barefoot Contessa posted along with the pictures, “During the pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn’t done in 25 years. I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden.”

On her newest show on the Food Network, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten,” the premier chef invited actor Stanley Tucci to nosh on oysters Rockefeller, reports People Magazine.

Garten reportedly told Tucci, “I’ve never had a martini in my life.” So, he made her a martini which combined “three-quarters of an ounce of white vermouth with four ounces of gin.

A true martini drinker, Tucci added lemon peel and an olive to give the drink some zest. After taking a sip, Garten told her guest, “That’s gorgeous … I thought it was going to be sheer alcohol, and it’s not!”

 

