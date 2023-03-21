East Hampton

Katy’s Courage Hosts Love Bites Fundraiser in East Hampton

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Catherine Maloney, James PeckRichard Lewin

  • Colton Larkin, Connor Bryant, Andre Mason, James KernRichard Lewin

  • Dawn MacDougall, Marcie RamosRichard Lewin

  • Dorothy and Michael StoneRichard Lewin

  • Gabi Coatz, Peter Ambrose, Riva WeissRichard Lewin

  • Holly RubensteinRichard Lewin

  • Jerri Montillo, Melinda NagyRichard Lewin

  • Katy's Courage AttendeesRichard Lewin

  • Ian Duke, Ausra DamRichard Lewin

  • Matt Chappelle, Scott KampfRichard Lewin

  • Matt Rubenstein, Diane ShoemakerRichard Lewin

  • Brynley Lys, Saoirse FingletonRichard Lewin

  • Michael VarialeRichard Lewin

  • Peter Ambrose, Will Baker, Sam McClelandRichard Lewin

  • Sabrina and Irene ManieriRichard Lewin

  • Sarah JohnerRichard Lewin

Katy’s Courage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting education, pediatric cancer research and children’s bereavement support, held an unforgettable fundraiser at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. With food served up by top chefs for a winter tasting, a silent auction, ultimate golf raffle and DJ Michael in attendance, it was the perfect way to spend a Saturday night, all while helping out a good cause.

