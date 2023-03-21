Katy’s Courage Hosts Love Bites Fundraiser in East Hampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Katy’s Courage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting education, pediatric cancer research and children’s bereavement support, held an unforgettable fundraiser at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. With food served up by top chefs for a winter tasting, a silent auction, ultimate golf raffle and DJ Michael in attendance, it was the perfect way to spend a Saturday night, all while helping out a good cause.