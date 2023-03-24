South o’ the Highway

Leesa Rowland Celebrates Her New Magazine Cover in Manhattan

Leesa Rowland with her cover of "New York Listestyles" magazine
Times Square Gossip reported that actress, philanthropist and author Leesa Rowland celebrated her recent cover on New York Lifestyles Magazine at Midtown East Manhattan hotspot Il Tinello East.

The feature, several pages long, shows Rowland photographed at her home, and gives insight into the Westhampton resident’s many interests.

Rowland’s most recent book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, published by Hatherleigh Press, demonstrates how to harness charisma.

Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Dawne Marie Grannum, Olga Ferrara and others were among the notable attendees.

