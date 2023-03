Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Libbie Mugrabi, of Water Mill, Sits Front Row at Paris Fashion Week’s Balenciaga Show

Designer Libbie Mugrabi, who owns a home in Water Mill, sat front row at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

While she was in the City of Lights, Mugrabi lined up the Four Seasons George V Paris as the location for her upcoming show.

Her debut collection will feature trucker hats, dresses and jackets imprinted with the work of artist and writer Anthony Haden-Guest on July 4.