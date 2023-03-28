Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Neil Patrick Harris, of East Hampton, Reprises Role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father

Neil Patrick Harris is reprising his character Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Father‘s midseason finale, with costar Hilary Duff, on March 28, reports UPI.

Nine years after the final episode of CBS’ sitcom How I Met Your Mother aired, the East Hampton resident is appearing in its spinoff based on a woman Sophie (Duff), who meets the father of her son. Harris, who received four consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Barney, gives an update of Barney’s current life in the episode.