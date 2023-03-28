South o’ the Highway

Neil Patrick Harris, of East Hampton, Reprises Role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father

By Flo Anthony Posted on
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

Neil Patrick Harris, of East Hampton, Reprises Role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father

Neil Patrick Harris is reprising his character Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Father‘s midseason finale, with costar Hilary Duff, on March 28, reports UPI.

Nine years after the final episode of CBS’ sitcom How I Met Your Mother aired, the East Hampton resident is appearing in its spinoff based on a woman Sophie (Duff), who meets the father of her son. Harris, who received four consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Barney, gives an update of Barney’s current life in the episode.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites