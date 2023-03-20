Rosé Soirée: The Kick Off Party of Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers Taste of Summer’s Rosé Soirée, a celebration of the unofficial summer drink — rosé — is kicking off the East End’s unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

Rosé will be flowing from local and international wineries along with food from some of the best chefs on the East End at the event that brings together a curated group of food and wine to the most discerning clientele in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Guests will soirée all evening with live music at the most beautiful and historic location in the heart of Southampton.

Chefs slated for Rosé Soirée include culinary artists from Good Ground Tavern, 75 Main, Southampton Cheese Shoppe, Saaz, Union, ITA Kitchen, Hen of the Woods, MOCA, Newlight Breadworks, Gabriel’s Bar & Restaurant, Ruta Oaxaca, Marc Bynum Concepts, Calissa and more.

The main event runs from 6:30-9 p.m., VIPs will enjoy an extra half hour early entry at 6 p.m. and guests can keep the party going at the exclusive after party from 9-10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are the lowest early bird price of $99 for general admission and $125 for VIP for a very limited time.

Grab your favorite people, get your tickets and set your calendar for the most beautiful and fun event of the summer!

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.