Rugelach Baking Workshop Gives a Rise at Amber Waves

Guests joined in a hands-on baking workshop at Amber Waves with Twisted Challah Bakery’s founder and baker Hope Kramer showing them the ropes on how to make delicious and Rugelach cookies with a twist. As opposed to the typical Rugelach recipe, attendees learned to make them with whole wheat flour instead. Folks got their hands dirty with dough as they rolled out their cookies, added classic fillings and braided them to perfection with light refreshments in hand. It was the perfect workshop for beginners, but it was enjoyable for any and all who came.