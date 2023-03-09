South o’ the Highway

Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming And Just Like That … Season 2

Hocus Pocus star Sarah Jessica Parker
Amagansett's Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming And Just Like That … Season 2

And Just Like That … Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Manhattan’s Upper East Side on March 2 to film once again, for season 2 of the HBO Sex and the City reboot, reports Upper East Site.

This particular scene featured the show’s main character Carrie Bradshaw at the Lexington Candy shop on East 83rd Street and Lexington Avenue. Onlookers watched as Bradshaw walked out of the iconic luncheonette accompanied by Che Diaz. Portrayed by Sara Ramirez, Diaz is the new love interest of Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon.

And Just Like That … season 2 is said to be back on HBO Max this coming summer.

In other SJP news, her architect, Morris Adjmi will lead a panel discussion hosted by Glen-Gery brick products at their studio on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on March 9.

