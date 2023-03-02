Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about with your kids to enjoy all-ages family fun with art, workshops outdoor activities and more on the East End this week, March 3-8, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Art Inspired by Sonia Delaunay

Friday, March 3, 4-5 p.m.

Your little one in grades K–5 can head to the John Jermain Memorial Library to welcome Women’s History Month and create artwork based on that of French artist Sonia Delaunay. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, March 4, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this special event for all ages featuring music, raffles and your favorite fluffy treats. The cost is $10 per person and $20 for a family of four if you register beforehand. Proceeds will benefit future community service projects.

25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

Grab & Go Community Service: Letters to Ukraine

Beginning Monday, March 6

Your teen in grades 7–12 can pick up a project between Monday, March 6 and Friday, March 24 at the Westhampton Free Library that will allow them to create letters of love to encourage Ukrainian refugee children. Letters need to be returned by Friday, March 31. Students can earn an hour of community service for every two letters of good quality.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Spraying Shamrocks

Wednesday, March 8, 4-5 p.m.

Your little shamrock ages 3–6 can spring over to the East Hampton Library to create a four-leaf clover with a spray bottle. Sign-up is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Teen Art Show

Wednesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.

Head to the Riverhead Free Library to check out art from local students in grades 9–12. Light refreshments will be served.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your littles at The Clubhouse, where they’ll flip for bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere. It’s also a great spot to watch the game while older kids entertain themselves.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Beans

Parents who love coffee can take their tots to Crazy Beans in Greenport, where there are plenty of deliciously flavored lattes as well as teas and juices. You’ll also enjoy a menu complete with burgers, omelets and other munchies.

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour or visit the library, exhibit room or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppy over to one of the East End’s most popular attractions, which includes exhibits like Amphibian Alley, Amazon Rainforest and Butterflies. Tickets are $30 for children and $43 for adults. Little ones under age 2 can attend for free.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

John Papa’s Café

This local café is a family favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Your kiddos can choose from plenty of pasta, burgers, pancakes and desserts, while parents will enjoy the healthy choices and wine and beer selections.

19 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapas.cafe

Pink Chicken New York

Bring your fashionable littles over to Pink Chicken in Amagansett, where there are plenty of unique bottoms, tops and accessories. Delivery options are also available.

14 Amagansett Square, Amagansett. 631-267-5340, pinkchicken.com

Safari Adventure

If you’re looking for some active winter fun, take your kiddos ages 1–10 to one of the open play sessions at Safari Adventure, an 18-foot-tall soft playground with inflatables, a calming spa and over 30 video games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

If your little one loves nature, take them to the South Fork History Museum, where they can view colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, aquariums featuring wildlife and a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Enjoy the public skating sessions at this clean and friendly local favorite. Skate rentals, refreshment options and lessons are also available.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

YMCA East Hampton

If your little brood wants to move around, take them to the YMCA East Hampton, where they’ll enjoy a swimming pool, basketball courts and a teen center.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recente