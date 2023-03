Westhampton Beach’s 2023 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton Beach got a head start on Saint Patrick’s celebrations. This year, Grand Marshal Mike “Digger” Koziarz led the parade down streets lined with locals ready to catch festive beads tossed from grandiose floats. Anyone who wished to apply had the opportunity to enter the parade, allowing for onlookers to cheer on their favorite organizations from the Sunshine Academy to historical societies to the fire and police department. With the village filled with the traditional bagpipes and high school marching band, it’s safe to say it was a celebration that lasted all day long in the village.