Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone Performs at the Suffolk Theater

Herman’s Hermits, a pop group boasting sales of over fifty-two million recordings performed at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. With Peter Noone at the forefront of the group as legendary lead singer, the audience rocked out, all the while enjoying cocktails, small bites, and locally-made desserts provided by the venue. With fourteen singles and seven albums that went gold, there was no shortage of songs to keep the night going strong the entire time. Herman’s Hermits has had over 200 concerts sold out throughout the course of their career, and our local theater was added to that list as attendees filled the seats to see the fantastic performance.