Entertainment

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone Performs at the Suffolk Theater

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  Aimee Creato, George Tryon, Ray Kruk, Louis Melissari

  Diane and Alan Barraud

  Billy Sullivan, Peter Noone, Vance Brescia

  A Sold Out Performance

  Gina Araujo, Deb Dolber, Barbara Laux, Chris Reete

  Lois Melissari, Bartenders Eoin and Aron

  Lynn Zollin

  Penelope Moore, Stephenie Hunter, Denise Teler, Toni Norkelun

  Peter Noone, Rich Spina

  Peter Noone

  Vance Brescia

  Wayne Gutshow, Elaine Rubin

Herman’s Hermits, a pop group boasting sales of over fifty-two million recordings performed at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. With Peter Noone at the forefront of the group as legendary lead singer, the audience rocked out, all the while enjoying cocktails, small bites, and locally-made desserts provided by the venue. With fourteen singles and seven albums that went gold, there was no shortage of songs to keep the night going strong the entire time. Herman’s Hermits has had over 200 concerts sold out throughout the course of their career, and our local theater was added to that list as attendees filled the seats to see the fantastic performance.

