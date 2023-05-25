A Beginner’s Guide to Hamptons Beaches

The pristine white sand beaches in the Hamptons are a premier destination for locals, weekenders and summer visitors from all over the world. Who wouldn’t want to spend a day soaking up sun and sipping rosé on one of the most popular and beautiful beaches on the East Coast? With so many to choose from, though, you’ll need a guide to help you find the one that suits your tastes best. Below, you’ll find a list of Hamptons beaches with addresses, amenities and parking permit requirements. Have fun, stay safe and be courteous to your fellow beachgoers!
EAST HAMPTON TOWN
The Town of East Hampton’s beaches span Wainscott to Montauk and are some of the most gorgeous and popular on Long Island. Beach parking permits are required 24/7 year-round and may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office. The 2023 fees for non-resident beach permits are as follows: $500 for parking, $400 for driving on the sand and $150 for launching off boat ramps. Resident parking and drive-on permits are free. Single-day parking at Kirk Park Beach in Montauk is $50. East Hampton Village permits do not work on East Hampton Town’s beaches and vice versa.
For updates and more info, visit ehamptonny.gov.
AMAGANSETT
Abraham’s Landing Road
Bay beach at the end of Abraham’s Landing Road
Atlantic Avenue Beach
Ocean beach at 169 Atlantic Avenue; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs
Barnes Hole
Bay beach at 130 Barnes Hole Road
Big Albert’s Landing Beach
Bay beach at 165 Albert’s Landing Road; lifeguard, restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, beach wheelchairs, hiking
Fresh Pond
Bay beach at 276 Fresh Pond Road; restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, tetherball
Indian Wells Beach
Ocean beach at 136 Indian Wells Highway; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, volleyball net, beach wheelchairs; Resident parking only
Little Albert’s Landing Beach
Bay beach at the end of Albert’s Landing Road; BBQ grill, picnic table
MONTAUK
Culloden Point
Bay beach at 185 Soundview Drive; hiking
Ditch Plains Beach
Ocean beach at 6 Deforest Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, hiking, beach wheelchairs
Eddie Ecker Park
Bay beach at the end of Navy Street; restroom, picnic table, hiking
Edison Beach
Ocean beach at 148 South Emerson Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, beach wheelchairs
Fort Pond Bay Park
Bay beach at 30 Navy Road, Montauk; restroom, picnic table, boat ramp
Gin Beach
Bay beach at 545 East Lake Drive; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs
Kirk Park Beach
Ocean beach, 53 South Emerson Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, beach wheelchairs, free parking
South Lake Beach
Bay beach at the end of South Lake Drive; restroom, picnic table
West Lake
Bay beach at 502 West Lake Drive; concessions, restroom, boat ramp
NAPEAGUE
Napeague Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Napeague Lane
Navahoe Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Navahoe Lane
White Sands
Ocean beach at the end of Atlantic Drive
NORTHWEST HARBOR
Alewife Brook Landing
Bay beach at the end of Alewife Brook Road; boat ramp
Mile Hill
Bay beach at 45 Mile Hill Road; hiking
Old House Landing Road
Bay beach at 174 Old House Landing Road; hiking
Sammy’s Beach
Bay beach at 58 Sammy’s Beach Road; hiking
SPRINGS
Flaggy Hole
Bay beach at 109 Flaggy Hole Road
Gerard Park
Bay beach at end of Gerard Drive
Maidstone Park Beach
Bay beach at 3337 Maidstone Park Road South; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, playground, baseball field, beach wheelchairs
Louse Point
Bay beach at the end of Louse Point Road. Faces Gerard Park
WAINSCOTT
Beach Lane
Ocean beach at 102 Beach Lane; bike rack
Town Line
Ocean Beach at 20 Town Line Road
EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE
The Village of East Hampton has five beaches that are well-loved by locals and visitors alike. The most popular of all is Main Beach, which Dr. Beach named the No. 1 beach in the America in 2013. Summer beach parking permits are free to residents and $750 for non-residents, but are sold out. Monthly parking permits are now available online only for $500 a month. Parking permits are required through September 15.
Visit easthamptonvillage.org for updates and more information.
EGYPT BEACH
Ocean beach at 55 Old Beach Lane
Georgica Beach
Ocean beach at 219 Lily Pond Lane; lifeguard, restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack
Main Beach
Ocean beach at 104 Ocean Avenue; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack, comfort station, picnic area
Two Mile Hollow Beach
Ocean beach at 50 Two Mile Hollow Road; lifeguard, restroom, trashcan, bike rack
Wiborg Beach
Ocean beach at 74 Highway Behind the Pond; bike rack
SOUTAMPTON TOWN
The Town of Southampton is packed with beaches, both grand and charming. Flying Point and Ponquogue Beach offer concessions, restrooms and more, while Cold Spring Road and Peters Pond Lane are preferred destinations for those who value solace over amenities. All beaches are open daily July–Labor Day, though not all have lifeguards. Beach parking permits are available to residents for $50 per vehicle and to non-resident seasonal renters for $400 per vehicle. Sag Harbor residents who live on the East Hampton Town side of the village can acquire season parking permits to Foster Memorial Long Beach only for $40. Day passes are available on weekdays at Tiana Beach, Ponquogue Beach, Mecox Beach, Sagg Main Beach (not Mondays) and Foster Memorial Long Beach. No Southampton Town parking passes work at Southampton Village beaches and vice versa.
Visit southamptontownny.gov for updates and more info.
BRIDGEHAMPTON
Mecox Beach
Ocean beach at 535 Jobs Lane; lifeguards, concessions, restroom, bike rack
Ocean Road
Ocean beach at the end of Ocean Road; bike rack
West Scott Cameron Beach
Ocean beach at 425 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, restroom, shower, bike rack; Resident parking only
EAST QUOGUE
Dolphin Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Dolphin Lane
Hot Dog Beach
Ocean Beach at 35 Dune Road
Triton Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Triton Lane
HAMPTON BAYS
East Landing Road
Bay beach at 17 East Landing Road
Mermaid Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Mermaid Lane
Ponquogue Beach
Ocean beach at 280 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, picnic table, bike rack
Road H
Ocean beach at the end of Road H
Road I
Ocean beach at the end of Road I
Road K
Ocean beach at the end of Road K
Road L
Ocean beach at the end of Road L
Sand Bar Beach
Ocean beach at 32 Dune Road
Sunset Avenue
Bay beach at the end of Sunset Avenue
Tiana Beach
Ocean beach at 90 Dune Road; lifeguard, concessions, picnic table, restroom, bike rack
West Landing Road
Bay beach at the end of West Landing Road
NOYAC
Foster Memorial Long Beach
Bay beach at 1000 Long Beach Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, bike rack
SAGAPONACK
Gibson Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Gibson lane
Peters Pond Lane
Ocean beach at the end of Peters Pond Lane
Sagg Main Beach
Ocean beach at 315 Sagg Main Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions
TUCKAHOE
Cold Spring Road
Bay beach at the end of Cold Spring Road
WATER MILL
Flying Point Beach
Ocean beach at 1055 Flying Point; lifeguard, concessions, restroom
WESTHAMPTON DUNES
Pikes Beach
Ocean beach at 765 Dune Road; concessions, restroom
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE
The Village of Southampton’s wildly popular Coopers Beach was rated Dr. Beach’s No. 1 Beach in America in 2010 and No. 2 in 2021. Parking permit fees are as follows: $250 per car for local nonresidents living within the Southampton Fire or School Districts, $500 per car for all summer visitors, free for year-round residents and renters.
Visit southamptonvillage.org for updates and more information.
Coopers Beach
Ocean beach at 268 Meadow Lane; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, shower, picnic table, bike rack
Cryder Beach
Ocean beach at 98 Cryder Lane
Dune Beach
Ocean beach at 1678 Meadow Lane; restroom; Resident parking only
Fowler Beach
Ocean beach at the end of Fowler Street
Halsey Neck Beach
Ocean beach at the end of Halsey Neck Lane; restroom
Gin Lane Beach
Ocean beach at 121 Gin Lane; restroom
Little Plains Beach
Ocean beach at 543 Little Plains Road
Old Town Beach
Ocean beach at the end of Old Town Road; restroom
Road D
Ocean beach at the end of Road D; restroom
Road F
Ocean beach at the end of Road F
Road G
Ocean beach at the end of Road G
Wyandanch Beach
Ocean beach at the end of Wyandanch Lane; restroom
WESTHAMPTON BEACH VILLAGE
Getting a parking pass to the beautiful Westhampton Beach Village beaches is trickier than in other villages. In fact, it’s near-impossible for tourists. All WHB taxpayers, WHB year-round renters, WHB commercial business owners, Westhampton ambulance members, Westhampton Fire Department members and WHB Village employees can receive up to two free parking stickers per family. Summer renters may obtain beach parking stickers for $495.
To learn more and get updates, visit westhamptonbeach.org.
Rogers Beach
Ocean beach at 105 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, shower, picnic table
Lashley Beach
Ocean beach at 385 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, shower
SUFFOLK COUNTY BEACHES
Four Hamptons beaches fall under the jurisdiction of Suffolk County. Green Key Cards can be purchased by Suffolk County residents to pay reduced parking fees at Suffolk County parks and beaches. Cards are $30 and good for three years.
Visit suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks to get updates and learn more.
HAMPTON BAYS
Meschutt Beach
Bay beach at 1 Canal Road; restroom, shower, concessions, picnic table, playground
NORTHWEST HARBOR
Cedar Point County Park
Bay beach at 5 Cedar Point Road; picnic table
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE
Shinnecock East County Park
Ocean beach at the end of Meadow Lane
WESTHAMPTON DUNES
Cupsogue Beach
Ocean beach at 975 Dune Road; restroom, shower, concessions, picnic table
NEW YORK STATE BEACHES
Four ocean beaches in Montauk are classified as New York State parks. The 2021 Season Empire Pass is available for purchase, and expired passes are renewable. The card grants access to most New York State parks, beaches and facilities and is not limited to use by a single vehicle. One-season passes are $80.
Visit parks.ny.gov/parks for updates and more info.
MONTAUK
Camp Hero State Park
Ocean beach at 1898 Montauk Highway
Hither Hills State Park
Ocean beach at 164 Old Montauk Highway; shower, concessions, shower, playground
Montauk Point State Park
Ocean beach at 2000 Montauk Highway; concessions, playground
Shadmoor State Park
Ocean beach at 900 Montauk Highway