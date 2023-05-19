Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach arts elite gathered to celebrate Camilla Webster’s artistic collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker’s The Perfect Cosmo by SJP for Thomas Ashbourne and to launch the artist’s inaugural Collectors Circle experience.

Thomas Ashbourne’s President of Sales Katrina Stoneking joined Webster in the main gallery of Studio 1608 for the unveiling of the painting “The Perfect Cosmo” by SJP.

Located one block down from The Norton Museum of Art the solo exhibit highlights twenty of Webster’s works inspired by the radical beauty and idyllic memory of Palm Beach.