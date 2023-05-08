Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack resident Drew Barrymore gave up her hosting gig on May 7’s 2023 MTV Movie Awards to show solidarity for the striking Writers Guild of America.

In a May 4 statement to Variety, Barrymore said, “I have listened to the writers , and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live. Everything we celebrate and honor about movie and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

Barrymore also posted to her more than 17 million loyal Instagram followers about the decision late last week. She wrote, “I love the @mtvawards family and we will be back next year together. I hope you still watch the awards with me Sunday, as it has such wonderful moments to enjoy. I stand with the @wgaeast @wgawest.”

Fallon & Meyers Support Staff During Writers Strike

In related writers strike news, late night hosts Seth Meyers and Barrymore’s close friend and fellow Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon’s late night talk show employees are still going to receive their paychecks regardless of the Writer’s Guild Strike, reports Deadline, at least for a few weeks.

Sources say NBC will pay members of the show staffs through the end of next week.

Both Fallon and Meyers will cover the costs of their employees’ salaries for an additional week. On top of that, workers on both shows will also reportedly still receive healthcare benefits through September.

Meyers has made his writers part of the show, often referring to them by name, and even showing their pictures for recurring bits like “Surprise Inspection” for his monologue writers, where he lambastes his team — including Mike Shoemaker, Mike Scollins, Karen Chee, Matt Goldich, Ian Morgan, Ally Hord, Bryan Donaldson and others — for their most unfunny, confusing and offensive joke ideas.

The Writers Guild of America strike, effective May 2, is the first of its kind in 15 years and has effectively put an end to late night television until the pay dispute is resolved.