Greenport Carousel Reopens After Lead Paint Remediation

The Village of Greenport reopened the antique carousel in Mitchell Park a month after remediation efforts due to lead paint being discovered on at least one horse affixed to the more than century-old ride.

Greenport village officials confirmed that the carousel reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when crowds returned to the East End for the start of beach season and unofficial start of summer. Officials had the carousel horses repainted with non-toxic paint.

Children who ingest flaking lead paint chips can suffer nervous system damage, slowed development, behavioral problems and other medical issues, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Lead paint was banned in 1978.

The antique carousel on Front Street is located inside of a striking contemporary glass, steel and wood structure known as the Jess Owen Carousel House, which was named for Jess Owen, the first operator of the ride.

The 1920s Herschell Spillman portable carousel — a gift from former owners Northrup-Grumman — features 36 horses (all jumpers) plus two sleighs, including 18 hand-carved Herschell steeds, four turn-of-the-century carved Dare horses and 12 cast-aluminum horses dating to the 1930s.

-With Brendan Manley