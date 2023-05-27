Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Richard A. Freda Jr., a fishing charter boat captain and marine mechanic from Quogue, died peacefully on May 5, surrounded by family and friends. He was 63.

Born to the late Anne Molloy Freda and Richard A. Freda Sr. on May 21, 1959, Rick was a long-time resident of Huntington. Owner and operator of All Island Diesel, he was known along the north and south shores of Long Island for his outstanding skills as a marine mechanic on diesel yachts and boats.

As yacht service manager at Britannia Yachting Center in Northport, Prime Marina in Hampton Bays, Strong’s Yacht Center in Mattituck and most recently Port of Egypt in Southold, he was continually sought after to troubleshoot and solve the most difficult of mechanical problems. Fondly known as “Captain Rick,” he also led fishing charters for shark and tuna as owner of Hang ’Em High Charters, based out of Montauk.

Devoted to his family, Freda took great pride in his sons Nicholas and Tommasino, never wavering in his support of them. He gladly dedicated his free time to their sports teams, coaching Little League T-ball, baseball, PAL lacrosse and football, as well as establishing the Strong Island Saints travel lacrosse team.

He also was a Cub Scouts pack leader. Freda encouraged and counseled his sons, and he remained a constant presence through the growing pains of high school, college and adulthood.

Freda was well known by local merchants and fire and police departments within the community. His generosity of heart and time had no limits nor boundaries. He will be fondly remembered as piloting Hang ’Em High through rolling ocean waves in pursuit of great whites and tuna.

He is survived by his beloved wife Gina Mascia-Freda and sons Nicholas and Tommasino. He is forever remembered by his father Richard A. Freda Sr., siblings Leanne Needham (John), Wayne and Keith (Kim). Cherished and remembered nephew of Roger Freda (Elizabeth). Much loved son-in-law of Valerie Mascia, brother-in-law Peter Mascia (Carol)and sisters-in-law Anne Marie Mascia (Bob) and Theresa Dunnells (Craig). Adored uncle of Daniel and Caitlin Needham, David Freda and Laurie Ajan (Kemal) and great-uncle to Leila.

His funeral mass was held at St. Rosalie’s Church in Hampton Bays and he was interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Freda’s name to East End Hospice, Kanas Center for Hospice Care, 1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, would be most appreciated.