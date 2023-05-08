Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Angela LaGreca

Episode 130: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Angela LaGreca, four-time Emmy-winning producer, writer and comedian/host/entertainer, with extensive experience in media.

At Dan’s Papers, she served as the VP of Features and Events and started the “Out East End” column. She is now a writer and producer for CUOMO, Chris Cuomo’s new show on Nextstar Media Group’s NewsNation.

