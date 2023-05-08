Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Angela LaGreca, Emmy-Winning Producer, Comedian, Writer

Angela LaGreca in 2019
Angela LaGreca
Photo © Richard Lewin

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Angela LaGreca

Episode 130: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Angela LaGreca, four-time Emmy-winning producer, writer and comedian/host/entertainer, with extensive experience in media.

At Dan’s Papers, she served as the VP of Features and Events and started the “Out East End” column. She is now a writer and producer for CUOMO, Chris Cuomo’s new show on Nextstar Media Group’s NewsNation.

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

