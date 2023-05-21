Southampton Animal Shelter Invitational a Success at Sebonack Golf Club

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) recently hosted an exciting new golf tournament at Sebonack Golf Club. The inaugural Southampton Animal Shelter Invitational on May 16 raised significant funds for SASF operations and provided 76 golf enthusiasts with an unforgettable day on the green.

Tourney day was met with clear skies at the Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, which features panoramic views of Peconic Bay and Cold Spring Pond, but the heat of the sunshine couldn’t match the heat of the fierce competition as golfers gave their all to secure the lowest scores. The first-ever champion team of the Southampton Animal Shelter Invitational comprised firefighters from FDNY Engine 315 Ladder 125, aka “Clown College,” Greg Walston, Matt Reilly, Chris Warner and Joe Guarrasi. Close behind them in second place was the foursome Bradford Rand of RAND Luxury, Alex Reiff, Doug Manoni and Greg Matthews. And hole-in-one prizes were provided by Jaguar Land Rover of Long Island and Sayville Ford.

In addition to the thrilling game at hand, golfers enjoyed a post-tournament luncheon sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and snacks from Tate’s Cookies, Boxed Water, Gorgie and Scott’s Protein Balls. Décor and entertainment were provided by Event Pros and Kendall Kreations. And Yacht KINGFISHER gifted golfers with $500 gift cards. Other sponsors that helped make the event a success included Hamptons Tech Week, Propane Depot, Mercedes-Benz of Southampton and Lexus of Smithtown.

A silent auction served to further the fundraising for Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation with luxurious items on offer ranging from a Tito’s branded Vessel Golf Bag to a Weber grill to private golf lessons with PGA Class “A” professional Tim McCoy. Lyn Kurtz surprised fellow auction guests with the last-minute addition of a round of golf at Merion Golf Club. Board Chairman Jordan Lippner initiated a lively auction back and forth resulting in a hefty donation to the nonprofit shelter.

“We give our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed team at Sebonack for so generously allowing us to host our first ever charity Golf Tournament. It was a huge success, selling out almost immediately. All the money raised at this event will go towards the animals in our care,” says Nicole Tumilowicz, SASF Director of Marketing, on behalf of the organization.

“It allowed us to share our message with a whole new audience — most people do not realize how Southampton Animal Shelter is different from other shelters and that their contributions make a real difference. Being an open-admission, no-kill shelter, we take in abandoned, owner-surrendered and stray animals. We also take in animals that were adopted from other shelters who will not accept returns,” Tumilowicz continues. “We are here 365 days a year, caring for these homeless animals around the clock and never give up on them. The animals in our care are quite spoiled by our loving and attentive staff!”

For more information on SASF, include ways to support the organization, visit sasf.org and follow @southamptonanimalshelter on Facebook, @southamptonanimalshelteradopt on Instagram.