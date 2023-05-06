Entertainment

South Fork’s Annual Earth Day Celebration & Open House

By Jacqueline Moore

  • Elena, Eric, Chloe, Sierra, Layla, Tara, Doug, and Andrea GretchAlan Stein

  • Jungle Bob, Colette MasterAlan Stein

  • Kingston, Drake, and Kathy WongAlan Stein

  • MaxAlan Stein

  • SOFO Executive Director Frank Quevedo, SOFO Environmental Educator Ian RobinsonAlan Stein

  • Southampton Trustee Ann Welker, Southampton Town Council Candidate Michael Iasilli, Southampton Chief Of Staff Chief Legislative Aide Irene DonohueAlan Stein

  • Vanessa, Francesca and Colette MasterAlan Stein

Families gathered at the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center for a day of nature-inspired and fun-filled activities. The highlight of the event for many was the Animal Show showcasing an array of wild animals, including tarantulas, snakes, and then some – all of which families had the opportunity to interact with. The Southampton Animal Center also brought in some friendly dogs and cats for those more inclined to pet animals of the fuzzy and fluffy variety. After the interactive Animal Show, families enjoyed light refreshments and participated in some nature themed trivia. It was a great day for the whole family to enjoy and celebrate Earth Day. The South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center’s event provided a unique opportunity for families to learn about nature and appreciate all the beautiful critters that come with it while having a fantastic Spring day with their loved ones.

