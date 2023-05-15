Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Art and culinary enthusiasts gathered at the Water Mill Center to experience an unforgettable evening of art, food and wine. The event started with a captivating showcase of the Artists-in-Residence latest masterpieces that were both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Guests gained a renewed sense of appreciation for the arts with a hunger for more. The Water Mill Center satisfied that hunger with a scrumptious farm-to-table meal prepared by some of the East End’s most talented chefs. Having been sourced locally, the provided food paired perfectly with the Wolffer Estate’s wines.

This combination of art and delectable foods made for an overall enriching and fulfilling experience for all

those in attendance.