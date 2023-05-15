The Water Mill Center Showcases Artists-in-Residence at an Artists’ Table Brunch
Naza Nwankpa, Aimee Drexel, Alisa BandicRick Seigleman
Ashton Wilson, Harry GorntoRick Seigleman
Elise Herget - Managing Director of the Byrd Hoffman Water Mill Foundation welcoming guest to the Watermill CenterRick Seigleman
Costas Kekis, Alessandro Dibiedro, Brianna HernandezRick Seigleman
Josh Baratz, Maureen McMahon, Alessandra Paquet, Mark Halsey, June Halsey, Maria Decristofaro, Liz DeninzoRick Seigleman
Elise Herget - Managing Director of the Byrd Hoffman Water Mill Foundation Welcoming guest to the Watermill CenterRick Seigleman
Choreographer/Dancer Katerina Katerina Andreau
Audience watches choreographer/dancer Katerina Katerina Andreau perform at the Artists' Table Brunch
Art and culinary enthusiasts gathered at the Water Mill Center to experience an unforgettable evening of art, food and wine. The event started with a captivating showcase of the Artists-in-Residence latest masterpieces that were both inspiring and thought-provoking.
Guests gained a renewed sense of appreciation for the arts with a hunger for more. The Water Mill Center satisfied that hunger with a scrumptious farm-to-table meal prepared by some of the East End’s most talented chefs. Having been sourced locally, the provided food paired perfectly with the Wolffer Estate’s wines.
This combination of art and delectable foods made for an overall enriching and fulfilling experience for all
those in attendance.