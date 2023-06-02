Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Palm Beach County Florida Chapter (AFP) hosted an informative and inspirational luncheon at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel in West Palm Beach. One of America’s most prolific fundraising professionals, Nancy G. Brinker, was the keynote speaker.

Guests of the AFP luncheon enjoyed socializing before sitting for the program and the featured presentation by Nancy Brinker, founder of Susan G. Komen and the Promise Fund of Florida, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, U.S. Ambassador, and Lifetime Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Nancy G. Brinker has been described as the global breast cancer movement leader. Nancy shared with guests the creation of the Promise Fund of Florida, a nonprofit organization she spearheaded, whose mission is to improve the outcomes and reduce deaths from breast and cervical cancers in South Florida, where over 80,000 women reside with no insurance and no medical home.

AFP represents over 30,000 members in 200 chapters. They are working to advance philanthropy worldwide through advocacy, research, education, and certification programs. The association fosters the development and growth of fundraising professionals and promotes high ethical standards in the fundraising profession. AFP believes that to guarantee human freedom and social creativity; people must have the right to freely and voluntarily form organizations to meet perceived needs, advocate causes, and seek funds to support these activities.