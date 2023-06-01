Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fred Schneider III, the frontman of the internationally acclaimed rock ’n’ roll band The B-52’s was the featured speaker at the 49th annual Commencement Exercises of Five Towns College.

The school also presented Schneider with the honorary doctorate degree for his contributions to the music industry on May 25 at its College Performing Arts Center in Dix Hills. Schneider is a co-founder of the iconic B-52’s along with musicians Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson and Keith Strickland.

Schneider received his honorary doctorate, along with about 150 Five Towns College graduates receiving associate, bachelor, masters and doctoral degrees in creative fields such as music, music education, theatre arts, film and television, mass communication, and business, among others.

Said Five Towns College President Dr. David M. Cohen, “Fred Schneider is truly worthy of this honor. Not only does his catalog of music appeal to listeners of every age, but it demonstrates that music can lift our national spirit and make us smile. The B-52’s are the essence of fun.”

Cohen added, “Mr. Schneider is not just a wonderful musician and entertainer, but he has used his talent and voice to champion important social causes, including animal rights, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protection, and women’s rights. We are thrilled to acknowledge his life of achievement.”

The B-52’s unique blend of post-punk, new wave, and dance rock; combined with Schneider’s distinctive sprechgesang-style vocals, mixing speech and song, and irreverent lyrics; has caught the attention of music fans and critics around the world for generations. The band continues to tour and will next play the East Coast at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday, June 17.

Visit theb52s.com/tour for tickets and info.