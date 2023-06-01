South o’ the Highway

B-52’s Legend Fred Schneider Gets Honorary Doctorate at Five Towns

By
comments
Posted on
Fred Schneider
Fred Schneider at Wells Of Life Charity Benefits At The 8th Annual Better World Awards Event in NYC
Owen Hoffmann/PMC

Fred Schneider III, the frontman of the internationally acclaimed rock ’n’ roll band The B-52’s was the featured speaker at the 49th annual Commencement Exercises of Five Towns College.

The school also presented Schneider with the honorary doctorate degree for his contributions to the music industry on May 25 at its College Performing Arts Center in Dix Hills. Schneider is a co-founder of the iconic B-52’s along with musicians Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson and Keith Strickland.

Schneider received his honorary doctorate, along with about 150 Five Towns College graduates receiving associate, bachelor, masters and doctoral degrees in creative fields such as music, music education, theatre arts, film and television, mass communication, and business, among others.

Said Five Towns College President Dr. David M. Cohen, “Fred Schneider is truly worthy of this honor. Not only does his catalog of music appeal to listeners of every age, but it demonstrates that music can lift our national spirit and make us smile. The B-52’s are the essence of fun.”

Cohen added, “Mr. Schneider is not just a wonderful musician and entertainer, but he has used his talent and voice to champion important social causes, including animal rights, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protection, and women’s rights. We are thrilled to acknowledge his life of achievement.”

The B-52’s unique blend of post-punk, new wave, and dance rock; combined with Schneider’s distinctive sprechgesang-style vocals, mixing speech and song, and irreverent lyrics; has caught the attention of music fans and critics around the world for generations. The band continues to tour and will next play the East Coast at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday, June 17.

Visit theb52s.com/tour for tickets and info.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites