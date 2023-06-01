Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

West Palm Skate Park Hosts Bartle BBQ Hang in Honor of Corey Bartle & Addiction Fight

Phipps Skate Park skater home of the Bartle BBQ Hang
Phipps Skate Park

UPDATE: This event has been postponed due to weather, but a new date will be announced soon.

Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach is welcoming pro skater Mike Peterson to perform at the first Bartle BBQ Hang this Saturday, June 3 from noon until 3 p.m. at the park.

The event launches the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund, which will provide substance abuse recovery scholarships, via the Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction.

Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach home of the Bartle BBQ Hang
Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach

A well known professional skateboarder from Jacksonville, Peterson will be showing off his significant talents in a special skate demo before facilitating the half pipe competition, which will have prizes.

In addition to the skateboarding, the event will feature games and activities for families, great barbecue, and skate and surf shop vendors.

The Bartle BBQ Hang was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and Sandy James Catering in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.

Skater Cory Bartle lost his battle to addiction at age 34
Skater Cory Bartle lost his battle to addiction at age 34

“This is an opportunity for our friends in the skateboarding and culinary communities to come out and ‘get on board’ to support this critical cause,” said James Bartle, Co-Founder and Proprietor of Sandy James Catering. “It’s heartbreaking that too many young people in our community fall victim to addiction, but we want anyone suffering to know that help is available, which is why we partnered with Hanley Foundation.”

Phipps Skate Park is located at 4715 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at hanleyfoundation.org/bbq.

Junior tickets for 13-30-year-olds are $35. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets include a BBQ feast catered and donated by Sandy James Catering, along with activities and community comradery. Local DJ lDJ Lance (Desrouleau) “INlighten” and DJ Angel will perform and there will be a raffle.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Cory Bartle Memorial Fund.

