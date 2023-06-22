East Hampton Marks 375th Anniversary of Its Founding

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The highly anticipated free community event commemorating the momentous 375th anniversary of East Hampton Town’s founding unfolded with great excitement. The History Fair fostered a strong sense of togetherness within the community.

Attendees were treated to an array of captivating presentations by local schools as students showcased their talents with impressive performances, ensuring a vibrant and enriching afternoon for all. Community organizations inspired a sense of pride and unity amongst attendees by highlighting their invaluable contributions and initiatives.

This event was a celebration and an insightful reminder to the deep-rooted history and enduring spirit of East Hampton.