East Hampton Marks 375th Anniversary of Its Founding
-
Brian Carabine, Alison Wood, Susan Magurik, Patty SalesRobert Rosenbaum
-
David CatalettoRobert Rosenbaum
-
David RomeroRobert Rosenbaum
-
East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van ScoyocRobert Rosenbaum
-
Eileen O'Reilly, Joan Tolk, Kim Slater, Alison BentiRobert Rosenbaum
-
Francis BockRobert Rosenbaum
-
Georgette Grier-KeyRobert Rosenbaum
-
John LandesRobert Rosenbaum
-
Kai, Michael and Sanna HansenRobert Rosenbaum
-
Lauren WalshRobert Rosenbaum
-
Leland Winslow, Thelsea WalkerRobert Rosenbaum
-
Matthew MaloneRobert Rosenbaum
-
Mona NuuRobert Rosenbaum
-
Sag Harbor Elementary School 3rd GradersRobert Rosenbaum
-
Steven TekulskyRobert Rosenbaum
The highly anticipated free community event commemorating the momentous 375th anniversary of East Hampton Town’s founding unfolded with great excitement. The History Fair fostered a strong sense of togetherness within the community.
Attendees were treated to an array of captivating presentations by local schools as students showcased their talents with impressive performances, ensuring a vibrant and enriching afternoon for all. Community organizations inspired a sense of pride and unity amongst attendees by highlighting their invaluable contributions and initiatives.
This event was a celebration and an insightful reminder to the deep-rooted history and enduring spirit of East Hampton.