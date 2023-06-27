Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dating from the early 20th century, this classic home in Southold, here on the bucolic North Fork, combines the best of traditional architecture and modern comfort. Set amid lush old-growth trees and mature plantings, the pale brick foursquare has a welcoming porch with columns, symmetrical facade, shutters, and dormer window.

The front door opens to an expansive foyer and original staircase with paneling. Throughout the home are plaster walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and original Arts and Crafts details.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 315 Maple Lane has been well maintained and thoughtfully updated. Modern touches include a well-appointed kitchen and airy great room with beamed ceiling and stone fireplace.

The sun-filled space overlooks the backyard and its inviting pool and has enough room for family lounging and casual dining. The spacious updated kitchen has gray marble counters, white Shaker-style cabinets, and slate floor.

There is also a paneled dining room, breakfast room, and library with another fireplace and built-in bookcases. Also on this level is the primary bedroom and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower and a deep soaking tub.

For cold winter mornings, there are ambient heated floors in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and classic bathrooms updated with gray marble and white subway tile, all en suite.

The beautifully landscaped backyard includes a stone and brick patio overlooking a large swimming pool and expanses of lawn fringed by plantings.

The garage can accommodate two cars and there is another outbuilding on the half-acre property.

The location of this home could not be better. Situated on one of Southold’s most desirable streets, it is walking distance to shops and eateries.

Listed by Bridget Elkin and Eric Elkin of Compass, the house is asking $2.995 million.

[Listing: 315 Maple Lane Southold | Broker: Compass] GMAP