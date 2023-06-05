Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Talk with Kelly Harris

Episode 134: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Kelly Harris, director of the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor, where she supervises operations, acts as liaison to the board, ombudsman to the community and director of personnel and finances.

Before stepping into her role as director at John Jermain in 2022, Harris worked in libraries on the East End as a page, circulation clerk, youth services librarian, assistant director and director.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast