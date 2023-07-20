Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Over the last few years, pickleball has taken the nation by storm, and there are few states besides Florida that have contributed to the sport’s growth. On July 17, Boca West Country Club announced that Christa Gecheva, a certified pro player will be joining its ranks as its Pickleball Touring Pro.

Originally from Wimbledon, London, Gecheva is a former D1 college tennis player for the University of Wyoming. She coached tennis for six years before discovering pickleball in Newport Beach, California in 2021.

Just one year later, Gecheva was drafted on one of the best Major League Pickleball teams in the country, the Dallas Pickleball Club, owned by Dirk Nowitzki, John Isner, Chandler Parsons, Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban.

She has since moved to Florida and is traveling the country competing on the pro tour.

“Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and we are proud of our thriving pickleball program and facilities,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager for Boca West Country Club. “Christa further elevates our program, and we are proud to welcome her to the Boca West family. Our members are excited to have her train here.”

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca West Country Club has a top-tier tennis center that is designed to improve endurance and provide members with the chance to develop an all-court game. Boca West’s diverse lineup of men’s and women’s leagues compete with various pickleball clubs throughout Palm Beach County.

John Joyce, Director of Tennis for Boca West is glad to have Gecheva on their grounds playing for them.

“Christa has so much energy and passion for pickleball and she’s a great asset to our racquet program,” Joyce said.

The pickleball pro tour will continue throughout the rest of the year and the CIBC Open will take place in Boca Raton October 12–15.

Check out Boca West Country Club at bocawestcc.org.