Fat Joe & Ashanti at Calissa, Baron's Cove Interactive Brunch, Racquet Club Debuts & More

Late July and August in the Hamptons has brought (slightly) cooler temperatures and a host of big-name musical guests, like hip hop legends Fat Joe and Ashanti, who performed last week at Calissa; Wyclef and Samantha Ronson are up next in the Water Mill venue’s summer lineup.

Also in this week’s round-up, an interactive brunch at Baron’s Cove, a lime rickey syrup from a Southampton classic, and a racquet club is making a fuss over members at their weekend BBQs.

Fat Joe, Ashanti Play The Hits at Calissa Sounds

Ashanti and Fat Joe brought down the house at Calissa Sounds’ inaugural sold out show on Saturday, July 29. Fans sang along to hit-after-hit at the Greek hotspot in Water Mill as Ashanti and Fat Joe performed alongside rapper Tony Sunshine.

BCL Entertainment’s Bettie Levy, who helped bring the two superstar performers to the Hamptons, was also on hand to celebrate the unforgettable night. Calissa Sounds will welcome the Electronic House Duo Gorgon City on Thursday, August 3, Wyclef Jean (for the third year in a row) on Thursday, August 17, and DJ Samantha Ronson on August 24, with a performance by Sigala to cap off the summer season on August 31.

Performances kick off at 10 p.m. and reservations, which are required for entry, can be made here.

Interactive Brunch at Baron’s Cove

The fourth Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch hosted by Vanessa Gordon benefitting Victory 4 The Voiceless Takes place on Saturday, August 5. Hamptons Tastemaker Vanessa Gordon will host and featured guests will include Real Housewives of Toronto star Kara Alloway, who will be presenting her debut novel, Most Hated.

The guest experience will include exciting and interactive moments like a welcome drink from Delola Spritz by Jennifer Lopez, a first taste of the newly relaunched Advocare, a pop-up shop from Royce and Rocket, and beauty products from Banila Co.

Sip n’ Soda Party for New “Air Conditioning In A Glass”

Since 1925, the Parash family has been serving nostalgic luncheon classics, homemade ice cream, and fountain sodas at Sip n’ Soda, their charmingly no-fuss Southampton Village luncheonette. Now operating into its third generation, the legacy of Sip’ n Soda lives on with the launch of a new mix for making their signature drink: The Sip’n Soda Cherry Lime Rickey Syrup.

Pickleball and Pastries at The Racquet Lounge

The Racquet Lounge is the former Shinnecock Tennis Club. The facility has been newly reinvented as a members-only club and has partnered with SAGA Hospitality Group (SHG) to manage its food and beverage experiences. SHG operates Michelin-starred restaurants Crown Shy and SAGA, along with the renowned cocktail lounge, Overstory.

The Racquet Lounge will offer coffee and daily pastries, as well as sports drinks.

SHG will also host barbecues on Saturday and Sunday afternoons for members, their families, and guests. Expanded food and beverage programs are in the works for 2024. The lounge and club, which boasts seven tennis courts, four state-of-the-art paddle courts, and six pickleball courts, was founded in 2023 by a team of former collegiate and professional athletes.

Journey Through The Garden of Beauty and Wellness at Loulou La Plage.

Spirited Hive presents The Garden of Beauty and Wellness at Loulou La Plage at The Maidstone Hotel on Sunday, August 6.

The wellness and beauty experience runs from 11am-6pm. “We will educate and revitalize your sense of self care with immersive beauty activations,” says a release. A wellness panel, including Sue Phillips and Pietro Simone, will take you on a journey filled with knowledge and self discovery.

Guests will also share their professional knowledge through discussions and a Q&A. Guests are invited to join The Garden Of Beauty and indulge in Loulou La Plage’s delectable brunch. You can make a reservation via Resy.