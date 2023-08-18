Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County Presented Keys to the James Family’s New Habitat Home and iTHINK Financial Surprised the Family with Furnishings

New Habitat Homeowners, Jerrod James & Iesha James with their children CAPEHART Angela Cruz, Boynton Beach Commissioner CAPEHART Jonathan Brown, Housing and Economic Development Director, Palm Beach County and Jennifer C. Thomason CAPEHART Mike Miller, President & CEO, iThink Financial and Jennifer C. Thomason, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity CAPEHART Ty Penserga, Mayor, City of Boynton Beach CAPEHART Florida State Senator, Lori Berman CAPEHART Rae Harris - Adopt A Family CAPEHART

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County (HFHGPBC) presented Iesha and Jerrod James keys to their new affordable home during a special home dedication ceremony in Boynton Beach. Homeownership is a dream come true for Jerrod and Iesha James, who partnered with Habitat to build a brighter future for their three daughters.

Jerrod and Iesha have worked diligently to complete the Habitat Homeownership Program. The requirements included completing a minimum of 600 partnership hours, taking financial literacy classes, attending home maintenance workshops, and saving for escrow. The James went above and beyond and invested over 1,000 partnership hours to prepare for their home purchase.

Thanks to the iTHINK Financial’s iTHINK Community Foundation along with their partners, Patriot Moving and Storage, Sweet Dream Makers, and Coastal Living South Florida Real Estate, the James Family was surprised with a fully furnished home and a check to help cover any additional home expenses.

Stephen Johnson, Director of the iTHINK Community Foundation stated, “We were looking for additional corporate and individual partners to join our efforts to completely furnish this home through furniture donations or donating other items towards this year’s Building Up selected family. Our community stepped up and were invited to the reveal of the home. We couldn’t have done this without Patriot Moving and Storage who moved donated furniture from storage to the home, Sweet Dream Makers who donated the kid’s beds, and Coastal Living South Florida Real Estate welcoming the family with a grocery gift card.”