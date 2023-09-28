Sushi by Bou Omakase Is Now Open in Boca Raton

Inside Sushi by Bou in Boca Raton, Photo: Gabriel Cuesta

Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū – known for reimagining the omakase experience opened to the public on September 13 in Boca Raton after opening in West Palm Beach in May.

The Boca Raton location, at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard in Royal Palm Place, features its classic omakase experience, as well as additional outdoor seating. As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location.

Sushi by Bou’s Boca restaurant is designed with the luxury and glam inspired by the 1920s art deco era. The intimate atmosphere boasts a bold variety of textures, dramatic architectural features, and adventurous ornamentation.

The luxurious ambiance pays homage to Addison Mizner, featuring geometric tiles throughout the space and a giving a playful nod to his known love of monkeys in the bold and daring bathroom design.

Sushi by Bou partners Erika London and Chef David Bouhadana are both Boca Raton residents, with London relocating to Boca with her family last year.

“I’m so excited to have brought our passion for sushi to my new hometown and showcase our unique omakase experience to Boca Raton diners,” said London. “The Boca market is booming with a sophisticated dining audience, making the city a natural addition to our national expansion.”

The newest openings in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach bring the total count for Sushi by Boū to 14 locations nationally and 19 in the SimpleVenue portfolio, including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.

Its hospitality group, SimpleVenue plans to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including the Palm Beach County locations.

SimpleVenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan’s food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.

Sushi by Boū’s seasoned sushi chefs expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests can sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($125 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses), both for 60 minutes.

Sushi by Boū Delicacies Featured Include:

Hamachi (yellowtail).

Botan Ebi (spotted prawn).

Ikura (salmon roe).

Hotate (scallop).

O-Toro (fatty tuna).

Unagi (bbq eel).

Their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’).

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert. The menu is here.

Sushi by Boū Boca Raton is located at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard. The hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or OpenTable.