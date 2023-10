Your Guide to East End Chambers of Commerce

Montauk Chamber of Commerce. Photo credit: Stephanie Kossman

Joining your local chamber of commerce is a wise decision for any business. Here are the chambers of commerce to look for across the East End.

EAST END CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

AMAGANSETT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

136 Main Street, Amagansett. 516-456-4016, amagansettchamber.org

EAST HAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

86 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

HAMPTON BAYS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

140 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2211, hamptonbayschamber.com

MATTITUCK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

P.O. Box 1056, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

MONTAUK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

NORTH FORK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

P.O. Box 1415, Southold. 631-765-3161, northforkchamber.org

RIVERHEAD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

125 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

SAG HARBOR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0011, sagharborchamber.com

SHELTER ISLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

47 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0399, shelterislandchamber.org

SOUTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

76 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

WESTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

7 Glovers Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org