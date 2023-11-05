5 Veterans Day 2023 Happenings Honoring East End Military

Thank you, East End veterans.

Veterans Day is coming up this Saturday, November 11 (observed on Friday, November 10) to honor the millions of men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

This time should never be forgotten, and we should always honor our active military, as well as our veterans in their efforts to defend our nation and our freedoms. Their hard work has given us the protection that we as a nation enjoy, and they have risked their lives to rise up and fight for people’s lives.

Below, we’re highlighting five different events where you can show your support and honor our East End vets.

To any veterans and active military reading this, we salute you. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.

EAST END VETERANS DAY EVENTS

Life Goes On: Part 3 Reception

Contemporary realist painter and Vietnam veteran John Melillo will present his beautiful exhibit, Life Goes On: Part 3, which includes two topics regarding camaraderie, friendship, courage and honor. The opening reception will be held Friday, November 10, from noon–4 p.m., at Southampton Cultural Center, and will be on view through November 26. Melillo’s inspiring paintings are made from original photos that he took while on tour in Vietnam in the 1970s. The event is “all about our community coming together to celebrate this great nation and all the sacrifices it took to make it.” A short video series will be shown at the event, as well as the history behind his work and “East End Perspective” oil paintings. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Warriors Rock Musical Tribute

The Warriors Rock musical tribute to veterans welcomes everyone to join in on an enjoyable night of music with amazing performances featuring local veterans as well as the founders of Warriors Rock! This amazing tribute will take place on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. This event will also include pre-recorded interviews of the featured veterans on screen throughout the show. Lastly, at the end of the concert, all veterans in the audience will be invited on stage, to honor them with “God Bless the USA.” 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Southampton Veterans Day Ceremony

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m. All veterans who arrive at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot by 10:30 a.m. are invited to participate in the parade. The route will start west on Jobs lane and head toward Agawam Park. Cars will also be available to those who are unable to march. There will also be a guest speaker after the parade, Tom Guldi, who was sent to Vietnam to fight in the war. Refreshments are also offered at Veterans Memorial Hall after the presentation. 23 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org

Montauk Playhouse Flag Ceremony

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation invites the community to come celebrate its annual Veterans Day flag ceremony on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. This event takes place at the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden and will feature the raising of the flag, as well as local scouts participation, and it offers refreshments following the ceremony. 240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

Calverton National Cemetery Ceremony

The community is invited to the Calverton National Cemetery assembly area on Saturday, November 11, at 1 p.m. for a Veterans Day ceremony to commemorate the service and sacrifice of United States veterans. The event has been graciously organized by the Support Committee for Calverton National Cemetery. 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton. 631-727-5410, facebook.com/NatCemCalverton